Two days after Thanksgiving, 200 mourners gathered at my old high school to celebrate the life of Jane, daughter of my childhood friend. This recent college graduate had been battling depression since spring 2022.
By September, she was gone.
Her 23 years of glorious achievements shine bright: honor student, captain athlete, recorded singer-songwriter, teacher of songwriting for kids, performer in musicals, jazz ensemble, choir, her own band.
Jane was a natural leader, known for her calm demeanor and compassion. She wanted to teach high school-level, low-income kids. She was beloved among friends and teachers alike, bringing joy and magic to many.
Her family now wrestles with how fast the depression hit.
As an outgoing person, Jane struggled with isolation during the pandemic, finding it hard to connect with others during her last two years of college. Her bout with COVID at the start of her senior year led to increased isolation, and she drew more into herself. Counseling and treatment could not reach her in the end.
As the memorial service began a thousand miles away, I sang to the lightness of her spirit and the lightening of her peoples’ spirits.
I was with prairie friends planting seeds after a burn and cutting invasive trees at a place called Blueberry Hill. We worked under a bluebird sky with glorious sun sparkling off the snow. The bluffs on the St Croix River, with soaring birds of prey, seemed fitting to Jane’s beautiful singing spirit.
Suicide has touched many communities for a long time. It used to be only whispered about. Now we’re starting to talk about it. And that’s a good thing.
Jane’s obituary included her joys, her struggles and her final act. This deliberate honesty by her parents has brought an outpouring of community love.
We truly are all in this together. Isn’t that the point of this Earth journey?
The world’s religions and science show this truth — we’re all threads in one vast web. Not just figuratively but literally — invisible energy connects all. No separation, no isolation, though our minds can sure convince us of such lies.
Here’s a sobering statistic (for whatever it’s worth): on average, we each have 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts a day. 95% of these are negative and 80% are repetitive. (Rings true to me.)
What hells do we create inside ourselves?
Farmer-writer Wendell Berry reflects on this mental landscape:
“Too much that we do is done at the expense of something else or somebody else. There is some intransigent destructiveness in us. My days, though I think I know better, are filled with a thousand irritations, worries, regrets for what has happened and fears for what may, trivial duties, meaningless torments — as destructive of my life as if I wanted to be dead.
“Take today for what it is, I counsel myself. Let it be enough “And I dare not, for fear if I do, yesterday will infect tomorrow. We are in the habit of contention — against the world, against each other, against ourselves.’” (Think Little, by W. Berry)
This habit of contending, fighting against — can we even envision harmony?
We need only look to our bodies for inspiration. Cell biologist Dr. Bruce Lipton says: “The nature and power of harmonious relationships can be seen in the community of trillions of cells that cooperate to form every human being.”
Wow, collaboration. Essential to our very being, both cellular and spiritual.
I can be sure that if I’m feeling emotionally heavy, it’s not my heart talking to me. It’s my fear-filled mind telling me lies about my separateness.
Our wise hearts, they carry none of this confusion. They know loving connection is the very fiber of the universe, and the only truth and hope for healing. A life practice: listening to our hearts.
Meanwhile, Jane’s loving spirit and her songs sing on, and our grief brings us close through praising what we’ve lost.
Katharine Grant lives with her husband, Keith Rodli, on a regenerating prairie-oak-savannah outside River Falls, Wisconsin.
