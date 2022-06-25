Kids are out of school and summer is here. If you’re anything like me, the next few months will be spent with family enjoying all of the outdoor opportunities Wisconsin has to offer during the summer.
With countless miles of trails for hiking and biking at Red Cedar State Trail, beautiful waterfalls to explore at Willow River State Park, there is no shortage of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy in western Wisconsin.
That’s why the Legislature invested in tourism by directing additional funds into marketing our state and strengthening our outdoor recreation industry.
In the 2021-23 biennial budget, Republicans provided over $1.5 million for marketing Wisconsin as a travel destination to other states and within our state. These funds will help research and plan marketing to encourage residents from Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and Missouri to travel into Wisconsin and contribute more to the existing $21 billion tourism industry in our state.
This investment will go a long way in telling residents from Wisconsin and other Midwestern states about all of the diverse opportunities we have to offer.
We recognized the importance of Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry by reauthorizing the Office of Outdoor Recreation. These funds will ensure it can continue connecting businesses within the industry and promoting Wisconsin’s outdoor recreational opportunities.
As one of the top states in the nation for outdoor recreation manufacturing, the partnerships being created through this office are able to strengthen an industry that contributes nearly $8 billion to Wisconsin’s economy and provides thousands of jobs in our state.
I am proud of the investments the Legislature made this session that will ensure our state continues to grow as a tourist destination for visitors and residents. This summer is a great time for families to enjoy the natural beauty of our state.
