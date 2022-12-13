Before the wishbone from the Thanksgiving bird was pulled in two, the National Retail Federation released its forecast of record-breaking holiday spending in America this season, to the tune of $942.6 billion to $960.4 billion.
NRF said this year’s sales increase may land between 6% and 8% over 2021’s $889.3 billion, a record that stood for just 12 months. What’s a couple of percentage points between hardy shoppers when billions are at stake?
For starters, billions are at stake, and sometimes the subtle difference between retailers realizing a good year or great one is razor thin.
NRF noted consumers (us) were feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices this shopping season. Alas, the NRF concluded consumers (us) remained resilient and continued to engage in commerce (spending). Thanks for the pep talk, NRF.
Crowded main streets, bistros and stores? Slow broadband service? You-we-us (consumers) were likely shopping after Thanksgiving, mano-a-mano style.
NRF predicted as many as 180 million Americans shopped during a five-day span between Thanksgiving and cyber Monday. That’s 54 percent of the U.S. population, estimated at 332 million people.
If post-Thanksgiving shopping days were reindeers, the Jolly Old Man may shout out, “On Blackie (Black Friday), now Tiny (Small Business Saturday), and onward Cybie (Cyber Monday).”
Those three reindeers are like the center and two guards of an offensive line in football. They pave the way for consumers and shoppers (us) to make blockbuster plays in electronics, sporting goods or toy aisles.
News outlets reported a record $9.12 billion was spent online during Black Friday (online!). Foot traffic at brick and mortar Big Box stores was reportedly down, leading one 70-something male shopper to proclaim, “If the product ain’t online, I ain’t buying it.”
Analytics from Small Business Saturday in the U.S. estimated local spending at $17.9 billion. Cyber Monday racked up a reported $11.3 billion in sales. The beat, with a “b” for billions, goes on.
Intelligence from the NRF says shoppers (us) plan to spend around $833 on gifts and holiday items, which is in line with the average over the last 10 years. A competing forecast from PricewaterhouseCoopers put the average spending at $1,430 for gifts, travel and entertainment. PwC’s estimate is up 20 percent from the dark days of 2020 and more than 10 percent over 2019 spending.
Cash, credit, debit or “other?” In 2015, PwC first inquired about consumer payment methods. Surprise! Cash was most popular, and 80 percent of polled consumers ranked it among their top three choices.
So-called contactless payment options are the most popular in today’s shopping circles. The top three contactless methods are debit cards at 60 percent, credit cards at 53 percent and cash, still holding its own, also at 53 percent.
The 70-something hipster may be on the leading edge of other methods, including Apple Pay/Android Pay at 19 percent, other mobile payments at 16 percent, and “buy now, pay later platforms” (hint: the old guy says pay later platforms are options using downloaded app’s).
Enjoy the hectic days ahead. Whether it’s a new hoodie, a coffee card, holiday travel, jewelry or electronics, here’s to a memory-filled holiday season in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley.
We’ll do it again in 11 months.
Bill Rubin is executive director of the St. Croix Economic Development Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.