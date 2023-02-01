Thank you.
Those two simple words are packed with heartfelt gratitude for the community’s support during the library’s trifecta of challenges: the funding crisis, pandemic and storm.
Library advocates have planned a special event to celebrate the completion of storm repairs and showcase the resources available to the community thanks to donors.
Please join us Saturday, Feb. 25, for the library’s Storm Recovery Celebration and Open House from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Hudson Area Library Foundation and the Afton House Inn. There’s a slate of great activities planned.
The foundation is a separate organization that supports the library through donations, grants and advocacy. We’re fortunate to also have a Friends of the Library group.
Together, these two support organizations have provided funds for the “extras” that make our library great, from our Library of Things to innovative technology to extra books. They’ve also been our lifeline throughout the funding crisis.
We changed our tagline to “books are just the beginning” to highlight the incredible resources funded mostly by donors: continuing education; art and culture; entertainment; and nontraditional checkout items like toys, household items and technology. We’re much more than books.
Featured activities include the following:
Director Shelley Tougas will present “A Dark and Stormy Night” in Room 219 at 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The presentation tells the story of the storm and months of recovery, including stunning photos and video.
A Technology Petting Zoo will showcase the donor-funded equipment available for use in the building or checkout. Try our virtual reality helmets and metal detector. See the 3-D printer, sewing machine, Cricut, photo studio and more.
Tour the library’s history room, Friends of the Library bookstore and revamped children’s area with its repaired board book room and new toys. Get a sneak peek at major changes coming to the teen space.
Kids can play games and do crafts. We’ll also have a limited number of take-and-make kits for children.
Enjoy delicious appetizers, desserts and beverages catered by the Afton House Inn.
The storm was a terrible experience; but we found a big, bold silver lining in the storm clouds. The community rallied around our iconic building, the heart of the Hudson area community. We came together to support a community asset without political rancor or social media battles.
For staff, the library is our “home away from home.” We want residents in our communities (Hudson, North Hudson and the towns of St. Joseph and Hudson) to feel the same way.
It is, after all, your library.
You can follow library news on our website hudsonpubliclibrary.org and on social media, including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
Shelley Tougas is the director of the Hudson Area Public Library. Learn more at hudsonpubliclibrary.org.
