Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven:
a time to be born, and a time to die;
a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted;
a time to kill, and a time to heal;
a time to break down, and a time to build up;
a time to weep, and a time to laugh;
a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
a time to throw away stones, and a time to gather stones together;
a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;
a time to seek, and a time to lose;
a time to keep, and a time to throw away;
a time to tear, and a time to sew;
a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;
a time to love, and a time to hate;
a time for war, and a time for peace.
I used to look forward to back-to-school time. It was always so exciting – new classes, new schedules, clean notebooks, and brand-new school supplies. Now my youngest child is headed off to her junior year in college (how did this happen?!). I no longer look forward to her return to school, because it means we are once again empty nesters. I miss my kids coming and going and keeping life more interesting.
However, these are important days as my young adults gain independence and grow in ways far beyond what would happen if they stayed with their parents. They need to face life on their own as it will make them more independent, stronger, and wiser. It’s in their own best interest.
In some ways, I believe we have this same journey in our faith lives with our Father in Heaven. It’s only through our choices, our struggles, and our challenges and journeys that we encounter situations that test our faith and cause us to grow.
Our faith was never meant to be static. Faith is not something we achieve or attain and then we are “good to go” for the rest of our lives. Rather, it is something that must continuously be molded and refined. Our faith, and our relationship with God, will likely change many times throughout our lives, sometimes causing us to marvel at how differently we view God from one point in our lives to another.
The Bible shows us that this happened with those who have gone before. Moses went from a reluctant prophet to a great leader. David went from a simple shepherd to a poet and king. If we walk in faith with the Lord, our God will find a way to use our unique skills and personalities to serve his Kingdom. What a great honor!
When in doubt about what your life holds in any particular time, and what may lie ahead in your future, this quote from author and pastor Matthew Barnett may give you hope, “Faith is believing that God is going to take you places, even before you get there.”
May God bless you with that kind of faith and trust.
