Three hundred and twenty people gathered at the bandshell on Sunday, May 23, to worship God and to thank our frontline workers.
Friends in Christ from East Campus (exit 4 and Badlands) and West Campus (6th and St. Croix) of Trinity Lutheran Church and Academy who hadn't seen much of each other since March of 2020 enjoyed each other's company.
Kathryn and Andy Karg and the band led the worship music.
A nurse, Amanda Peterson, who served in United Hospital's COVID ICU, spoke movingly about having life simplified for her amid all the noise and chaos -- serving and loving people like Jesus became her mantra and purpose.
A Hudson police officer, Mac Parson, spoke powerfully about being emotionally damaged with the negative coverage of police this past year; but his healing began to happen when he saw the good people of Hudson express support to him and fellow officers.
Both Amanda and Mac returned the love.
I preached on the blessings of COVID -- a greater appreciation for family, for small businesses, and for our various vocations; in addition, for those who believe that God is always aiming to shape us into his likeness, some idols were named -- security, control, opinion, and gurus -- and I was invited into repentance.
The service recounted the story of God doing an entirely new thing that broke through all the preconceptions and divides about how things should be -- the story of Pentecost, in which God creates a people from many language groups, was read by people speaking Hmong, Indonesian, Russian, Swedish, Japanese, English, and Tigrinian. God broke through all insurmountable and historic divides to create something new on the Day of Pentecost.
Has God done something new in you this past year? Instead of the divides becoming deeper and more filled with self-righteous pride and anger, can God begin to fill it with humility and love?
Nurse Amanda and Officer Mac were saved from a destructive cynicism because they chose to walk the way of Christ and to see community support. I praise God that he was able to name my idolatries so that I can instead turn to Him.
Let the new thing in us begin!
