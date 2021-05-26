A few weeks ago, a post on our community’s Word of Mouth page caught my eye. It read simply: “What is community to you?” The responses were varied and insightful: “a place where people care about one another enough to work through that which is hurting their neighbor” and “The last 2 Sundays was community.:
At face value, these answers should be describing churches. But they weren’t. They were describing gatherings on a bridge in our community.
I think most churches, whether here in Hudson, or in Anytown, USA, would say, “We are seeking to build a caring community -- to build bridges to those outside the church.”
But are we doing it? How is it that crowds can draw on bridges and under steeples, both claiming to be in pursuit of the same thing?
Central to the idea of community is being accepted, loved, welcomed and like-minded. Those who have gathered on bridges and in churches in Hudson claim they are doing this.
So what’s the difference?
Honesty. I think that’s the difference. One community is making space for truth about the people in its “community” (on bridges) and the other has some room to grow. One community knows there are people from all walks of life with deep wounds and scars, who have not felt welcomed, accepted and loved into the other community (in churches). And unfortunately, it seems it is those in church communities who seem to be having a hard time telling the truth about themselves, which makes it pretty hard to welcome others.
Jesus often faced this divide. He had no qualms about eating dinner on Friday nights in the homes of those who didn’t fit the religious mold. In fact, that’s where he preferred to be. Around the table with those honestly trying to sort their lives and stories, free from pretense. It was only when the religious showed up on the doorstep that his behavior was called into question (Matthew 9:10-13).
I’m not surprised churches are struggling to draw crowds right now. This has little to do with pandemic. It has everything to do with trust.
For decades, we’ve gathered in our communities (church) on Sundays. Instead of building bridges we’ve built religious moats. I think we have suffered from a lapse of memory about the kind of community Jesus called us to be.
I have looked at the communities on the bridges and marveled that this is where people are feeling heard and understood. This is where people are feeling free to speak openly about their hurts and experiences.
Why can’t the church be like this? Because our vision is blocked (Luke 6:41-42). It’s hypocritical, not honest, to tell those on bridges to clean up their specks when we in the church have giant logs in our eyes.
I find myself wondering if the credibility in our church parking lots is no different than your average car dealership. There’s charm and kindness, but once you drive off the lot, you can’t help but wonder if you got the whole story about what you were sold.
Surprised to hear a pastor asking such things? Don’t be. I’m just hoping to clear my vision so our church parking lot is a safe place for those seeking community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.