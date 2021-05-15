It was time to pay tribute to the owner of a small theater. Many of his employees and performers wanted to honor him and show their appreciation for the jobs and experience he had given them. And so … they decided that he, the owner, should put on a show to entertain them!
Hundreds of actors and performers filed into the theater on the evening of the big performance. The lights dimmed, the curtain went up, and the owner performed a spirited tap dance. Then he sang a few show tunes. Next, he was juggling three colored balls while riding a unicycle. Later, he launched into some cartwheels and ended with a back flip!
The audience was on its feet, clapping and screaming for more! The owner was exhausted, with beads of sweat pouring down his face, as he came out for a dramatic encore. As the show ended, the audience filed out into the street with wide smiles saying things like, “What a great performance! We sure got a lot out of it.”
Now let me ask you, did that sound like an appropriate way to show appreciation and honor to the owner of this theater? No, I don’t think so either. Yet it seems to me there is a similar scenario occurring in most of our church’s week after week.
So many people in this day and age approach worship as consumers. “What am I getting out of it?” “What will God do for me today?”
But the problem is, we have worship backwards. It is not about us. It is not about what we get out of it. We are not meant to be the audience sitting back passively watching. Rather, worship is meant to be “the work of the people.” We in the seats or pews are meant to “do something,” or you might say “give our best to God” through our presence, our prayers, our songs and hymns, our liturgy, our offering, and whatever else happens there. Worship is meant to be a time and a place where we “give”. We are not the audience, we are the “performers” and God is our audience.
The next time you’re at a worship service, ask yourself:
What are my expectations?
Have I come to “give” or to “get”?
Does God owe you something, or do you owe God something?
Are you really there for worship, or entertainment?
Now let me offer another scenario: It was time to pay tribute to the owner of a small theater. Many of his employees and performers wanted to honor him and show their appreciation. So … they decided they would put on a special performance for him alone! When the big night arrived, the owner settled into his seat. The house lights went down, the curtain went up, and for the next hour his friends “gave their very best” in singing, dancing, playing, and performing. It was all to please their honored guest and the performers put their very hearts and souls into their performances!
And as the show ended, the owner slowly rose from his seat and walked out to the street. There were tears of appreciation in his eyes and a heavenly smile on his face. He knew the cast he had just witnessed were full of thanks, appreciation and praise for all he had done for them. And, hopefully, each Sunday as our worship services conclude, God wears the same tears of joy and heavenly smile as he whispers to us, “Well done, you good and faithful servants, well done!” This is what worship is meant to be, at your church and in mine. May it be so this Sunday and every Sunday.
