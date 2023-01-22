“Aha!” “Eureka!” Have you ever had one of those moments where everything became clear? It is a new insight, a new plan, or a new direction.
As Christians we celebrate “Epiphany.” This is Epiphany season time right now in the Christian church. Epiphany is like that “aha” moment. I would like to call this “a very special God moment.”
The famous Greek mathematician, physicist and astronomer, Archimedes from the third century, was said to have been so thrilled and excited with a discovery that he became known for, that he hopped right out of the tub that he was soaking in and ran onto the streets to tell the king, shouting loudly, with great delight, “Eureka! Eureka! I have found it!.”
Some of us struggle to discern God’s will. Some of us toss around the idea of whether there really is a God, a supreme being, a holy thou, a spirit, who is certainly on our level, but who is also other than ourselves.
We ask, “How do I get a hold of this?” We say, “I’d sure like to have more of these “ahas”. The famous artist painter Michelangelo has, as a part of his painting that is honored in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, a portrayal of God’s hand reaching down to the hand of Adam, the first human. It is an Epiphany symbol of when God connects with us and when we connect with God.
Christians celebrate this as an “Epiphany.” This is when God’s light dawns upon us. The gospel of John has it this way, “The light which enlightens everyone was coming into the world.”
In our Christian tradition we celebrate the summoning of the wisemen to the birth of Jesus, the Christ child, the Messiah. They followed the light of a big star that stopped over the stable of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem. They were seers in their day, wise ones. They acknowledged the light. They honored Christ with their gifts at his birth.
It was their Epiphany moment. They knew that a momentous event had just taken place and come to earth. And so each January we can think of the big thaw, if you will, of the light of day gradually burning off the dross of the winter season.
We can see clearly that God has dawned upon us. God has connected with us. God has revealed that special light to us. God wants to stay connected to us. We can carry that “aha”, that “Epiphany” with us, and as we burn with God’s light, we can believe that there will be plenty of “aha” moments in store for us.
Let God’s light be upon you. Celebrate God’s “Epiphanies.”
