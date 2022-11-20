Who is a God like you, who pardons sin and forgives the transgression of the remnant of his inheritance? You do not stay angry forever but delight to show mercy. You will again have compassion on us; you will tread our sins underfoot and hurl all our iniquities into the depths of the sea. (Micah 7:18-19)
Forgiveness always sounds so great on paper. Who doesn’t want to forgive? However, the reality of it often feels quite different.
Hurt feelings, bruised egos, rejection, uncalled for attacks, betrayal, unkindness, selfishness – all of these behaviors, and more, are part of the human condition.
Relationships are one of the most important parts of our lives, but it’s no wonder that imperfect people often hurt one another. Holding onto that hurt, anger, bitterness and resentment can strain and break relationships, sometimes causing years of pain.
The Bible tells us that when we find ourselves in these kinds of situations, we are to forgive.
How much are we to forgive?
In Matthew 18, the disciple Peter asked Jesus how many times he should forgive someone who sinned against him. Jesus replied, “Seventy times seven times” (versus seven). In essence, we should continually forgive one another over and over, as needed.
God expects, and in fact, commands us, to forgive. And then … He showed us how to do it. He offered Himself as a sacrifice for our sins, so that He might overcome them for us and we might be guaranteed new life and second chances through His tremendous mercy and grace.
By our own efforts, forgiveness might be impossible, but with God nothing is impossible.
The Lord has sent us the Holy Spirit to strengthen, encourage and guide us so that the impossible task of forgiving small insults, huge betrayals, and deep hurts might bring new life and restoration. We know this is possible because Jesus modeled it for us.
The really amazing thing is that the person receiving grace and restoration is often not just the one who hurt someone, but the one who offers forgiveness. Letting go of anger, sadness and bitterness frees us to live fully into the life that God intended for us.
Forgiveness is a salve for the soul. May we learn to apply it abundantly so that we might experience and share this amazing grace with others.
“The practice of forgiveness is our most important contribution to the healing of the world.” – Marianne Williamson
