This past Sunday, we at Faith Community dedicated 12 children, surrendering all worldly claims upon their lives that they would belong wholly to God. Five couples were dedicating their first born, the other seven knew a bit more of what they were getting into with child No. 2.
Humans are among the most vulnerable of newborns. Left alone, they would quickly die. But there are many that God ordained to help these youngsters.
First and foremost are the parents, two people whose love produced the fruit of these lives. Theirs is the primary responsibility to see to the physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual needs of their offspring.
Other “institutions” also will impact these young ones. Extended family members were present as well: aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents. They all have a stake in the welfare of the child being presented to God.
There were many other institutions represented. The church provided not merely a venue to celebrate these children, but programs and relationships are available that can help them live a life inspired by the gospel for a lifetime.
The church is rejoicing with these parents and partnering with them for the well-being of these little ones. Within this institution (the church) were participants in many other institutions: business owners, elected officials, schoolteachers and administrators, law enforcement, paramedics, firefighters, grocers, mechanics … the list of those who will touch the lives of these children by the time they are “on their own” is staggering.
Each of these people are part of institutions that assist parents in seeking the welfare of those God has entrusted to them. They will promote their physical health and safety, help them read, write and problem solve better, provide outlets for growth, provide jobs and creative expression.
Some of these institutions are optional: do they learn to swim at the Y, or do we teach them? Others are not: stealing from a series of stores will likely lead to an introduction to law enforcement and the judicial system.
All of these people (and institutions) were represented in this gathering, and in the common grace of God. These children also will be served by those from other churches and those who don’t attend church in the future.
We need each other, in the family, in the church, outside the church. These children need all of us. Differing people with different emphasis through the years, but God has designated where we would live. “And He (God) made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place, that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward Him and find Him.” Act 17:26-27
This Thanksgiving I thank God for the many people that He has ordained who will walk with these 12 families as they seek Him in the St. Croix Valley. I’m thankful for the many in the St. Croix Valley who make my life safer and more hopeful. We really do need each other and have much to be thankful for in each other.
