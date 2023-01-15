Most Christian traditions are celebrating Epiphany this month. This is the day when we remember the Magi visiting Jesus and presenting gifts to him. The story from the Gospel of Matthew is that wise men from the East saw a bright star in the sky and interpreted it to mean that a new king had been born. They traveled a great distance to find the newborn king with the star shining over the place where Mary and Jesus were.
My favorite trivia about this story is that tradition says that there were three magi, but the Bible only states that there were three gifts that they brought. When we remember this story in Christian groups or churches, we often reflect on what gifts can we bring to God. The Christmas carol “In the Bleak Midwinter”(words written by Christina Rossetti) for instance, picks up on this theme with its last verse, including, “What can I give Him?...Give him my heart.”
As a wider community, I want to invite you to reflect on this story of giving of oneself. What gift or talent can you give that would help our community this year?
Do you have a gift of teaching? Maybe you tutor a child or youth who needs help in your favorite subject.
Do you have more than enough food? Maybe you could give some to the food cupboard to help those who don’t have enough.
Do you have an extra coat in your closet? With all of our cold and snowy weather recently there are many who could use the extra warmth.
Do you have a smile of love? Share it widely in our community.
Let us celebrate this season by sharing our gifts and talents with one another. Together we can shine our love and care in Hudson and all of our communities.
