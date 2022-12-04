Growing up I ate hot lunch at school. The menu regularly consisted of mashed potatoes with some meat and gravy on top. The meat was often unidentifiable and the gravy was always some sort of brown color. This was accompanied by a vegetable, usually pickled beets.
In all my years at elementary school I don’t ever remember seeing someone eat pickled beets and enjoy them. Frequently we tried hiding them in our milk cartons. We didn’t fool the teachers.
Something happened in the years since elementary school. Now I enjoy pickled beets.
I recently had a similar experience with a Scripture passage. At the beginning of Chapter 16 in the Gospel of Luke, we hear Jesus tell a parable about a dishonest steward. The steward learns he is about to be discharged from his master’s service. Realizing that he is too old to dig ditches and doesn’t have the will to beg from his neighbors, he goes to those who owe his master money and discounts the debts owed his master.
Upon being discovered, instead of having him arrested for stealing, his master praises him for his cleverness.
I never liked this parable. It seemed Jesus is teaching us that cheating and stealing is good. I just couldn’t understand what message was being taught.
Having read it many times, it never dawned on me that this parable follows immediately after the story of the lost son, the story in which the younger of two sons asks for his share of his father’s inheritance. The younger son takes the money, goes off, and wastes it on a life of immoral living.
Understanding he has nothing left, he decides to return to his father’s home and beg him to take him in as a servant. While he is still a long way off, his father catches sight of him and runs out to welcome him home.
Realizing that the parable of the dishonest steward follows the story of the prodigal son led me to realize that the two may be connected. In fact, there is something that connects the two: the Greek word describing the son “wasting” his father’s money in the first parable is the same Greek word describing why the steward is being discharged in the second parable for “wasting his resources.”
So why did this discovery lead me to learn to love the parable of the dishonest steward which I previously disliked, much as I have learned to love pickled beets, which at one time I detested?
The parable of the prodigal son is meant to teach us of God’s love for us even in the face of sin. It reminds us of the overwhelming mercy and forgiveness that our God is willing to offer us.
The parable of the dishonest steward takes this theme even further. In that parable the dishonest steward not only sins, but ups it a notch by breaking one of the Ten Commandments – he steals. But he, like the prodigal son, is forgiven, showing us that God’s mercy is even greater than taught in the story of the prodigal son.
What a loving God we have. Not just because He is so forgiving, but He has given us stories that even if we have read them hundreds of times, they still have something new to teach us.
