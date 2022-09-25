Our current moment in time feels like a beginning for a lot of reasons.
It’s the beginning of the academic year, and for our teachers, school staff, and students, we give thanks and praise.
It’s the beginning of fall, just the earliest of crisp mornings, and the return of pumpkin flavored and scented everything, much to my delight.
It’s the beginning of harvest, where diligent farmers and agricultural workers fulfill their calling to feed their neighbors and begin to preserve this incredible bounty.
It’s the beginning of feeling like we are coming out of the peak pandemic chapters, we’re able to take deep breaths a little easier and feel a little calmer with the availability of treatments and vaccines and simply more knowledge about this virus and disease that has limited us for so long.
One of my favorite scripture readings in these seasons of beginning is John 1, because the reading itself is a beautiful beginning – it’s known as the prologue to the Gospel of John. It is the beginning of a deeply spiritual and mysterious and richly written Gospel that teaches us a great deal about Jesus, who we learn was there in the beginning with God too.
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God, we hear in the first verse. The word translated as “Word” here is the Greek word logos, which means more than just “word”, like a spelling word.
Logos, or capital “Word” means the embodiment of an idea, or a promise, expressing the thoughts of God. When we hear the phrases “Living Word” or “speaking a Word” over someone, this is the Word to which we are referring.
The Living Word usually refers to the scriptures, the mysterious yet comforting phenomenon of hearing something new each time you hear a particular passage of scripture, even though you’ve heard it plenty of times before. It’s because we are living, our lives are happening, and the Word comes to us in the midst of that life, that the Word continues to live, inspire, change, challenge and save us.
Since the Word is the living embodiment of an idea or promise, it does not cease to exist simply because Christ is no longer in the physical, human form he once was. Instead, this is part of the great mystery of faith, that we can know deeply, in our bodies, minds, and spirits that Christ is with us, because of God speaking this Word, this beloved human and divine Son into existence.
Christ is with us because he is the fulfillment of God’s promises to humanity to give us a Savior, a beloved Son who died for all of us so that we may have eternal life and be free from the powers of sin and death, the beginning of new life given to us by Jesus Christ.
I pray that you can embrace the joy, hope and love in our new life in Christ, in this season of beginnings and beyond. May you be comforted and blessed in all the myriad of feelings that come with new beginnings.
And may you be reminded that through Jesus, God is with you in steadfast love, no matter where your beginnings lead.
