To be misunderstood can be very painful. It often leads to isolation, alienation, loss.
We lived in polarized, yet hyperconnected times where we know so much about one another and yet we lack relational vitality.
In a study released in May, 58% of U.S. adults report feeling lonely. The number jumps to 79% of 18- to 34-year-olds. It’s ironic that in a time of global connectivity, we’ve never felt more alone.
On the other hand, being deeply understood is one of the most life-affirming experiences you can have. You feel valued and validated, known, and heard – you matter. We feel understood when someone takes the time to notice us, listen to us and are able to reflect our point of view.
Loneliness wanes and connection occurs.
Christmas is a dignifying time. Through Christmas the God of the universe declares the worth of humanity by a deeply intentional act of identification.
Seeing humanity’s plight, God chose to get involved in the most intimate way possible: becoming one of us. In Jesus, God put on flesh and became one of us.
In the beginning (Genesis 1:26-27) God declares human as those who bear His image. In the arrival of Christ (John 1:14), God takes on our image.
He did much more than merely share our turf. He showed us that a life given over to pleasing God enriches the lives of the needy and lonely: how it rebukes the self-righteous and offers a righteousness that cannot be surpassed or earned but gifted.
For those who would come to trust him, Jesus became not merely a model but a substitute to those who would couple themselves to him. Jesus came not merely to identify with us, but to offer a whole new identity.
“If anyone is in Christ, they are a new creature” wrote a former enemy of Jesus who later championed the same (2 Corinthians 5:17).
Christmas is good news to the lonely. The consequential coming of Jesus comes with a promise that God will never leave or forsake (Hebrews 13:5). Christ not only offers you himself, but he offers you his people, the church, a flawed but deeply loved people who are walking with God and one another.
In the church we are learning to identify with one another out of the identity offered to us in Christ. Jesus comes to make his blessing flow far as the curse of loneliness is found.
In the Good Friday account, we see Jesus taking on the judgment we deserved so that we would be forgiven. On a cruel cross, forsaken by all, he did so that we would never have to be forsaken, so that we would never have to be alone.
He gets us because he became one of us. He became one of us that we might belong to God and one another.
In making us one, Jesus, offers himself and his people to combat our loneliness. If you are part of the many lonely, let me invite you to encounter Christ and his people in one of the churches who will celebrate his birth in the coming days.
If you are not, come and celebrate the Creator who became Savior because of our need. He gets us.
Merry Christmas.
