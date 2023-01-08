Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. (Hebrews 13:8)
As one year ends and another begins, columnists and commentators look back at the previous year. What changed? What stayed the same? Whose passing did we mourn? Whose new arrival did we celebrate?
At the same time, we make predictions about the coming year. What will the new year hold? What will change? What will stay the same?
As fun and exciting as it may be to reminisce about the past and dream about the future, it can also be a little sad and scary. Things will likely never be what they used to be.
Loved ones who have passed away don't come back. Jobs that are lost seldom reappear quickly. Even when broken dreams and broken relationships are repaired, they rarely return to their former glory.
Many times our experiences in an ever-changing world are difficult.Yet we sometimes look at our lives and see a need for change.
Many of us make New Year's resolutions: "I'm going to exercise more and eat less." "I'm going to save more and spend less."
"I'm going to love more and hate less."
But too often, our good intentions disappear, and only poor excuses remain.
No matter what (or who) changes from one year to the next, there is one who never changes – Jesus Christ, the Son of God. He existed before time, throughout the course of time, and at the end of time for eternity.
Jesus loved you before you were born. He loves you today, and he will always love you.
That's what Christmas is all about. Jesus loved you so much that he wanted you to experience his unchanging love forever. So he came into the world to live up to God's perfect demands in your place. He took the punishment for your imperfection and gave you the reward for his perfection.
That reward is an eternity far away from this world's sorrows and disappointments – the unchanging peace and joy of a place called heaven.
Jesus – the same yesterday, today and forever – promises to be with us, to love us, to care for us, and to give perfect peace with God to all who trust in him. Only Jesus offers unchanging hope to an ever-changing world.
