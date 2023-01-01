In most churches, Christmas isn’t just a day. It is a season of remembrance and celebration. We are in the midst of that season now.
One of the reasons I love celebrating Christmas as a season is because it reminds us that God’s coming to be with us isn’t over and done in one instant, in one humble birth.
God is forever giving of God’s self in love. God is forever coming to be with us, to accompany and uphold us through all the joys and sorrows, triumphs and challenges of our sojourn on Earth.
Ann Weems has a beautiful poem entitled “It Is Not Over,” which speaks to this truth.
Weems’ poem begins “It is not over,/ this birthing./ There are always newer skies/ into which/ God can throw stars./ When we begin to think/ that we can predict the Advent of God,/ that we can box the Christ/ in a stable in Bethlehem,/ that’s just the time/ that God will be born/ in a place we can’t imagine and won’t believe.”
God is always coming among us, always doing something more than we thought possible, always gifting us with transformative, welcoming, tender, inclusive love in ways we never dared imagine.
That’s a truth worth reminding ourselves of each year. That’s a truth worth celebrating and affirming this season and every season.
Remembering that truth, the challenge before us then is to watch for God’s continued coming among us, to watch for all the places where God is entering into our lives and into the world offering us renewal and guiding us toward a more just, loving, and peaceful way to live with all of creation.
Weems’ poem offers the following guidance to all who seek to watch for God’s coming: “Those who wait for God/ watch with their hearts and not their eyes,/ listening/ always listening/ for angel words.”
Weems of course is referring back to the great announcement of the angel to shepherds in the fields on the night of Jesus’ birth (Luke 2:10-12). The angel comes to the shepherds, saying, “Do not be afraid… to you is born this day…a savior!”
No one, shepherds or otherwise, would have expected God to come that first Christmas night as a little child, born to an unwed mother and her betrothed, while they were traveling due to the decree and greed of an unjust empire.
And so the angel words echo forth, pointing the way to the new thing God is doing.
God is still throwing stars into the skies and still sending angels (people and creatures of all kinds) to point us toward the new thing God is doing. So, as Weems advises, may we watch with our hearts, and listen always.
And when those stars and angels appear, may we dare to believe, dare to imagine, dare to embrace, without fear, the new way God is coming among us to further God’s dream of love and hope for all of creation—here, now, and always.
