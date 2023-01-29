As a child, I remember painstakingly working on homework and hearing the refrain from my parents and teachers that I was a perfectionist. I never thought of myself that way; I just had high standards.
Now, I can say with relief, I am no longer a perfectionist. It was time-consuming, exhausting and frequently disappointing to try to consistently attain ideals that were often unrealistic.
However, it’s not just the over-consumption of time or the zapping of energy or fun that initiated this change. It was the humbling realization that perfectionism was not making me happy. And then the illusion was shattered for good.
In spite of my attempts at eating right, taking prenatal vitamins and abstaining from anything potentially harmful, my second son was born with multiple birth defects, which took his life. All that “perfect behavior” and everything still went wrong.
I didn’t understand how God could allow that to happen. I still don’t.
So I struggle with Biblical verses like Jeremiah 29:11 that assure us the Lord “has a plan for us, for our welfare and not for evil, to give us a future and a hope.”
All too often hope is hard to find and futures remain uncertain. However, I do understand the sentiment that led to Romans 9:20, when the Apostle Paul offers a reprimand, “But who are you, a human being, to talk back to God? Shall what is formed say to the one who formed it, ‘Why did you make me like this?”
Apparently, I’m not the only one with questions for God.
Someday, I hope to better accept what I cannot understand, but in the meantime, it’s become clear to me that our lives will always be imperfect, and we just have to live by faith. Life will go on if our dream job is never realized, if the longed-for soulmate turns out not to be our happily-ever-after, if we fall ill despite healthy living, or if life disappoints and falls short – and it likely will.
Recently, I watched the movie “Father Stu” based on the life of Father Stuart Long, who died in 2011 at the age of 50. Stu had a colorful past but finally found fulfillment in ministry. The church was reluctant to ordain him due to the diagnosis of a progressively debilitating disease.
Although his body gradually shut down, Stu lived with faith that God would use him, even in the midst of his suffering and his imperfect body. As he lived out his final years in a nursing home, people flocked to see him, so that he might hear their confessions, pray with them and offer them hope.
May God give us the kind of faith that helps us believe even when we don’t understand, serve even when we have our own unmet needs and find gratitude when bitterness would be understandable. May we live as fully as possible in spite of the things that aren’t perfect in our lives and may the promises of God provide beauty in the midst of that imperfection.
