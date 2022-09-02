Recently we met up with a guy named Jonah in our summer series at The Crossing.
We had a whale of a time realizing that Jonah got steamed when he realized God was a God of mercy and forgiveness. But here’s the rub. When Jonah references these ways of God in an angry outburst, it’s not the first time we hear these words.
In fact, the words in question are referenced more than a dozen times in the Old Testament. David says it this way three times in the Psalms: “But you, O Lord, are a God of compassion and mercy, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love and faithfulness.” (Psalms 86:15, 103:8, 145:8)
Where did these words come from?
From the very mouth of God the first time He spoke His own name out loud to Moses. It was right after God’s people sinned by building a golden calf and worshiping it.
Moses asked God not to destroy them for their sin. God says, “OK, Moses. I’ve heard your prayer. Get behind that rock over there, and I’m going to tell you who I am.”
Exodus 34:6 says, “The Lord passed in front of Moses, calling out, “Yahweh! The Lord! The God of compassion and mercy! I am slow to anger and filled with unfailing love and faithfulness.”
The first time these words are recorded in Scripture, they tell us who God is: A God of compassion, mercy, love and forgiveness.
Moses took these words to heart. So much so that a few miles down the road, as the people were trying to get into the Promised Land, and rebelled against God again, Moses appealed to God using the very words He heard God say to him behind the rock.
“Please, Lord, prove that your power is as great as you have claimed. For you said, ‘The Lord is slow to anger and filled with unfailing love, forgiving every kind of sin and rebellion.’” (Numbers 14:17-18)
So what does all of this have to do with Jonah? Well, when Jonah references these words, they are not spoken in comfort and promise as God did in Exodus, nor as an appeal to forgiveness as Moses did in Numbers.
When Jonah speaks them, he is furious that God would forgive people he didn’t think deserved it.
“So he complained to the Lord about it: “Didn’t I say before I left home that you would do this, Lord? I knew that you are a merciful and compassionate God, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love. You are eager to turn back from destroying people.” (Jonah 4:1-2)
Forgiveness can be tough to reckon with. We love when it swings in our favor, but we’re not always so excited when it swings in someone else’s favor.
Jonah stands as an example for us. If it’s true that God has always been in the business of forgiving people who don’t deserve it, then that should be good news. Always.
The next time you feel tempted to explode at seeing someone receive forgiveness, remember that being angry at the best and most enduring parts of who God is says more about us than it does about Him.
