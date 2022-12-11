Why would I ever choose to participate in a church? What a valid question.
I imagine we have all heard a coworker, neighbor, friend, or family member pose this question or one like it. Genuine skepticism and non-interest in religious communities can emerge from places of grief based in losses that have occurred within church settings – losses that often involve rupture or diminishment of hope, love and trust.
Each of us knows someone who has been directly wounded or rejected by a faith community or someone who has been turned off by a church’s failure to hear and respond to present-day cries of our Earth and human communities.
In my family of origin, my parents did not subscribe to a same denomination along the Christian spectrum. Big-hearted and open-minded, they raised us to appreciate ideological diversity.
It was anything but a foregone conclusion that we would each find in adulthood a space of life-sustaining belonging within a church.
Why, then, have I chosen to participate in church as an adult? Finding a good-fit tradition was key. After meandering through several denominations, I found the United Church of Christ (UCC) during my years as a bilingual English as a second language elementary school teacher in Madison, Wisconsin.
I knew I had found the right place for me to spiritual grow and thrive when I landed in a community where people value wonderings, doubts and questions of faith at least as much as agreements on theological concepts.
In my experience, Divine Love (God) acts more powerfully through my explorations than through any intellectual conclusions to which I may arrive.
In the UCC, I found a place where I could flourish.
Two theme passages empower and encourage me as a bi-vocational full-time pastor and mother of young children. In Luke, Chapter 17, “Jesus replied, ‘The reign of God doesn’t come in a visible way. You can’t say, ‘See, here it is!' or 'There it is!' No – look: the reign of God is already in your midst.’"
I understand the reign of God to be the reign of love and justice. Jesus tells us that we are capable of embodying God’s reign here and now. We can practice love and justice through the solitary work of self-compassion.
Yet we stretch and grow further in our capacities for love and justice when we accompany one another within a church (a group whose entire purpose is the reign of love and justice).
African-American theologian, teacher, author and activist Howard Thurman wrote, "Don't ask yourself what the world needs. Ask yourself what makes you come alive, and go do that, because what the world needs is people who have come alive."
I am grateful for and humbled by the privilege of walking alongside people as they offer their energy, skill and financial resources to our vision of People’s Congregational Church as “an inclusive community, celebrating God’s unconditional love…”
In our small congregation, we accompany one another as we notice and appreciate efforts and contributions to the community as well as personal griefs and celebrations. May we each cross paths with excellent companions as we journey through life – in some cases walking alongside each other for a good long stretch.
