My brother Tim and I did a nine-day road trip that only we could get away with. It was full of museums and historical sights. We loved every minute. The last stop was at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. We gave ourselves five hours, but only got through half of it.
There was also a temporary exhibit on “Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery.”
I said to my brother, “I bet they won’t even acknowledge Christianity.” Every ancient practice and belief concerning death and dying was represented from every people group through the ages. And I did find even a few sentences on Christianity. I was wrong.
They acknowledged this global faith that speaks directly about life and death. But the words they used were not sufficient. The exhibit spoke about original sin introducing death and that the only way out is Jesus’ dying to bring about a spiritual rebirth. Sounds good? Not too bad.
Halfway there anyway. However, the exhibitors did not mention what we mention regularly in our public worship – I believe in the…. resurrection of the body (Apostles Creed) and resurrection of the dead (Nicene Creed).
In addition to the spiritual rebirth, resurrection happens to bodies – to the dead. Jesus died; it is true. But He was raised – the first human to give an indication of what we humans can hope for. In this exhibit, none of that was indicated. Just a vague, spiritualized hope that had nothing to do with real bodies that had been buried.
Words matter. They capture truth, passed on from continent to continent and millennia to millennia and generation to generation. From Sunday morning to Sunday morning. These creeds were how the early church fathers defined the Christian faith in a world where everything was typically “spiritualized.” The Christians professed, in their words, that God’s creation is material as well as spiritual and that even the bodies are raised. God himself became flesh. God punctured a grave. We too will rise one day. There is mystery to be sure. But God has given the clarity we need.
Words matter. Creeds say something. When you gather again and you listen to the Scriptures or sing the songs and hymns or listen to the preaching, ponder anew what is being heard and professed and preached. It is so profound that museums tend to ignore it.
