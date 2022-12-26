As our calendar year again speeds to a close, I marvel at our species’ ability to disagree about almost everything and still survive. For example, the disagreement about when the old year ends and the new year begins.
The first known record of new year celebrations began about 2000 B.C. in Mesopotamia (in present-day Iraq, lying between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers). It occurred at the vernal equinox, toward the end of March.
The Babylonians, then living in the region, had a religious festival named Akitu (barley). The festival would last for 11 days and marked the time that Marduk, Babylonian’s sky god, defeated Tiamat, the evil sea goddess.
At the same time, the new year for Persians, Egyptians and Phoenicians started in the fall equinox, while the Greeks celebrated the new year during the winter solstice.
Then, around 753 BC, the first Roman calendar arrived with 10 months or 304 days only, making March 1 the beginning of a new year. By 46 B.C., the new year began on Jan. 1 when Julius Caesar developed the solar-based Julian calendar because the old lunar-based Roman calendar became ineffective.
A final change came in 1582 when Pope Gregory XIII implemented the Gregorian calendar in Rome. Minimal changes were applied to the Roman (Julian) calendar.
While the Catholic church first followed the Gregorian calendar, other European countries, like Germany, Denmark, Russia and Scotland, slowly adopted it. Today, the Gregorian calendar is the one we still use.
We are about to complete the year 2022 on the Gregorian calendar. We have experienced the invasion of Ukraine, the many mass shootings including school shootings, numerous storms, tornadoes and hurricanes, another election, inflation, COVID-19, RSV, and flu.
The words of T.S. Eliot come to mind: “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words await another voice.” That voice for me is summarized in the words of Alfred Lord Tennyson. He says that “hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘it will be happier’.”
Hope is often my first conscious emotion in a new year and my guess is that it may also be yours. For sure I know that the coming year will have a beginning, a middle and an end. It is usually hope that plays different but vital roles at all these stages. It is hope that often sets our to-do list for the coming year.
Our resolutions become articulated hopes for how our lives will improve. Hope – the most powerful driving force for change.
By the end of 2023, we will have let some hopes go, some will have been fulfilled, and others will still be works in progress. But by then, we will again be having new hopes, little seedlings of hope to start the whole process over again. Through it all, may we live with undaunted hope, enduring trust, and unreserved love.
Daniel Bruch has four daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandkids … and a nearly perfect spouse of 60 years. He writes an occasional column.
