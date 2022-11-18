I was stunned several years ago when I read about the history of Thanksgiving on the Smithsonian’s web page (Smithsonian.org). It reminded me about after we moved to North Carolina in the early ‘70s and took our young girls to Carowinds, a theme park straddling the North and South Carolina borders.
The featured movie that summer was about “The War Between the States.” It was with a sense of disbelief that we heard nothing about slavery but heard instead about the North’s attempt to reduce or remove the South’s ability to compete economically. The explanatory perspective was the opposite of what we had learned and, in this case, historically inaccurate.
It was with the same kind of a jarring alternative reality, written by exemplary historians, that challenged my thoughts about Thanksgiving. I learned that the Indians were friendly, no tribe was ever mentioned, they welcomed the Pilgrims to America and taught them how to live in this new location, sat down to a dinner with them, and then mostly disappeared, leaving us to create this new nation.
Now we know that history didn’t begin for Native Americans when the Europeans arrived, because they had already been in the Americas for at least 12,000 years and maybe longer.
In addition, the arrival of the Mayflower was not their first contact with Europeans. By the time the Pilgrims arrived, at least two or more Wampanoags (the name of the tribe) spoke English, had already been to Europe and back, and knew the organizers of the Pilgrims’ venture.
They also owned property, not private property but community property, knowing where their people's land started and where it ended.
In other words, when Europeans came to the Americas and bought land from the Wampanoags, they assumed the English were buying into the Wampanoag country, not buying the Wampanoag country out from under their feet.
That is just the beginning of a widely available sordid history about our Native American predecessors.
Nonetheless, in 1863, Abraham Lincoln declared a national Thanksgiving holiday during the Civil War to foster unity. While we cannot forget our past, working toward national unity can help us to reclaim some national honor.
We can begin by remembering that Thanksgiving is the only national holiday that asks us, individually and personally, to express gratitude. The other holidays ask us to celebrate a birth, a hero or a sacrificial human experience.
It is Thanksgiving that asks us to look inward and to consider, at the very least, an unselfish gratefulness for the many blessings that are unique to each of us in our lives.
The culture in which we live is usually focused outward. We like debate (too often becoming disputes or debacles), and our public conversations are often argumentative.
It is Thanksgiving that serves as a counterbalance. It is a day which, in spite of different values, traditions, or perspectives, calls us to suspend the daily and often noisy disagreeableness for the sake of this internal moment.
While we do not often celebrate this day with those with whom we disagree, we still know and affirm that it is also celebrated by those with whom we disagree. As such, it becomes a mark of our common humanness.
So, yes, the other holidays each have their own unique qualities, but I often think it is Thanksgiving’s uniqueness that best offers what we all need. It offers all 333 million of us, without regard for belief or background, an opportunity to recognize or remember not just what we are thankful for, but who we can be thankful to.
Cicero said, “a thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all other virtues.” Happy Thanksgiving!
Daniel Bruch has four daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandkids… and a nearly perfect spouse of 60 years. He writes an occasional column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.