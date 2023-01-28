Thoughts about our inhumanity toward one another popped up again in the last few weeks. Discussions about diversity and inclusion at Hudson’s Common Council have surfaced antisemitic comments and behaviors toward some in our Jewish community.
The rise in antisemitism is also in the national news. It is again noteworthy that the United Nations, in 2005, established Jan. 27 to be the Holocaust Memorial Day as a means of remembering the millions of Jews and minority groups who were murdered in the 1930s and 1940s by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
The day’s purpose is to encourage discussion of this difficult subject with the hope that it will never happen again.
A second thought was about humans and our ability to kill members of our own species. I found out that homo sapiens actually are 30th out of more than a thousand species on the list of animals that most often kill members of their own kind.
Among primates, we are about in the middle of what turns out to be a particularly violent group. We seem to have an innate tendency toward violence, including toward people just like us.
What causes it to be acted out and how can we control it?
What causes it to be acted out? According to in-group out-group theory, when we feel threatened by perceived outsiders, we instinctively turn toward our in-group (those with whom we identify) as a survival mechanism.
The resulting hatred is driven by two key emotions, love for the in-group and aggression for the out-group. Freud coined the term “projection” to describe a second possible cause, our tendency to reject what we don’t like about ourselves and project that "badness" to others by showing hate and judgment toward others.
Psychologist Bernard Golden believes that when hate involves participation in a group, it may help foster a sense of connection or camaraderie that fills a void in one’s identity. The person filled with hate may believe that the only way to regain some sense of redress for the pain hate causes is to preemptively strike out at others.
Finally, violence and hate may be due to societal and cultural factors such as family history and our cultural and political history. We live in a culture where competition is a way of life, where a war culture promotes violence, where we are taught to hate the enemy (anyone different from us), and where we are more ready to fight than to resolve conflict.
What can we do?
Hatred is learned. While we are all born with a capacity for violence and aggression, we are also born with a capacity for compassion. Which tendency we adopt requires that a choice be made, individually, in families, in communities, and in our culture in general.
The main process in overcoming hate with compassion is education: at home, in our schools, and in our community. Teaching, learning and practicing compassion. It often requires us to face the fear of being vulnerable and utterly human in order to connect, to feel, and ultimately, to love.
In other words, compassion toward others is the true context that heals hatred. As the sainted comedian, George Burns, said, “I'd rather be a failure at something I love than a success at something I hate.”
The Holocaust Memorial Day 2023. A day to remember the Holocaust, to discuss the effects of hate and to promote compassion.
Daniel Bruch has four daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandkids … and a nearly perfect spouse of 60 years. He writes an occasional column.
