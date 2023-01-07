I checked. As far as the solar system is concerned, there is no “new year.” There are effects and consequences for our planet as a part of the solar system, of course, but none relate to determining a new year.
If we were to have a solar system and lunar-based new year, it would more appropriately be in the springtime. For life on earth, and not just among humans, the springtime is the rightful place for a new year. But the Gregorian calendar has decided otherwise, and we have just begun another New Year.
One of the first festivals of the New Year in the Christian world is Epiphany, observed on Jan. 6 and commemorating the visit of the Magi (colloquially called the three wise men) to the Christ child.
The word “epiphany” is often defined as “an illuminating discovery, realization or disclosure, or a revealing scene or moment.”
It has important religious significance to many, but in the secular world it also speaks about the human drive toward creativity. Creativity is often characterized as a moment of “epiphany’ when inspiration comes to us unexpectedly.
In fact, although often portrayed as such, inspiration rarely happens like that. The celebrated “eureka!” moments, such as Archimedes' bath where he discovered buoyancy or a buoyant force or Newton's falling apple and the law of gravity, were in fact the final stages of a much longer process often preceded by failure.
For example, Einstein's General Theory of Relativity built upon the incompleteness of Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation as well as the earlier work of Henri Poincaré who published “The Principle of Relativity” in 1904. Darwin’s work was preceded by others, but he just had his published first.
The point is that there is nothing mystical about being creative. It does take work, but virtually never at work. People are usually too busy to think at work. Creative inspiration most often occurs in odder places, like in bed, or taking a bath or even in a bar.
As you begin a New Year, how about resolving to unlock your creativity by identifying where you have your best ideas. Maybe it will be in the shower or mowing the lawn or while exercising or listening to music.
Wherever it is, try to capture your random thoughts from this stream of consciousness and reproduce the process regularly to bring your creativity forward. Once you have the germ of an idea in your mind, let it incubate, refine it, connect it, and take it to the next level.
And if you happen to be showering when the final piece of the newly created jigsaw falls into place, try to resist the urge to run naked down the street in triumph. Again, I checked. According to Chapter 187-18 of Hudson’s City Ordinances, that would be illegal.
Happy New Year.
Daniel Bruch has four daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandkids … and a nearly perfect spouse of 60 years. He writes an occasional column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.