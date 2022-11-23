With Thanksgiving around the corner, now is a great time to take a moment and reflect on the many blessings we have to be thankful for in our lives.
We once again can smell the aroma of homemade pumpkin pies and the sound of crackling fires as we gather around to talk with our families, friends and neighbors about our experiences over the last year.
For this holiday season, I am thankful to again have the honor of representing you as your state representative in the 93rd Assembly District. Throughout my career, I continue to be humbled when my neighbors elect me to help make a difference in Madison for our area.
I look forward to continuing to find bipartisan solutions and working with everyone to find areas of common interest to address the challenges that our state faces.
I am also thankful for the amazing people of western Wisconsin. Our area is home to the friendliest and most hardworking people in Wisconsin, which makes our area the crown jewel of the state. This includes the remarkable family businesses in our area that provide some of the best products that can be found.
If you have the opportunity this season, consider taking the time to support one of these businesses in our area when shopping over the holiday season. Also, if you have the time, please consider donating to those less fortunate in our area or volunteer with many of the local holiday-giving campaigns this season.
Finally, I want to thank those who are helping us put together our Thanksgiving feasts – our farmers. Without the tireless commitment to their trade, we would not have access to the amazing homegrown food that we enjoy every day. Their hard work helps make sure that we can help feed the rest of the U.S. and the world as well. Thank you, farmers, for what you do.
May God continue to bless us, everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.