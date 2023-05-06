For better or worse, another rite of passage for senior high students is prom. Just like the first robin in mid-March, residents of Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley will witness well-dressed young adults filling up tables and booths at high-end restaurants. For those on a budget, Culver’s, Mikey D’s and Arby’s are just fine too.
Rising inflation has impacted prom. A few crisp Ben Franklins don’t go as far as they used to.
Meanwhile, D-A-D or M-O-M is still spelled A-T-M, so just like the freshman who was called-up to the varsity basketball team, both will come through in the clutch. Dads, moms, and the freshman will experience nothing-but-the-net at the most critical moment.
AMARRA is a high-end retailer of formal wear.
AMARRA’s website answers their own question, “how much will attending prom 2023 cost?” They note anywhere from $150 to $2,000 which is why it’s important to start with a budget as a way to plan where to spend big and where to be thrifty.
According to AMARRA, prom costs should include the following:
Prom tickets: $50 to $120, usually determined by the venue and if dinner is catered.
The proposal: $40 to $330, i.e. the bouquet of roses, miniature pony parade or other.
Prom dress: $85 to $700, it’s most likely the most expensive item for prom.
Tux rental: $60 to $130, dressing to the nines means a modern look, traditional or trendy.
Shoes: $30 to $150, note that Chuck Taylor canvas shoes are a stellar option.
Jewelry and accessories: $45 to $200, apparently prom jewelry creates a cohesive look.
Corsage or boutonniere: $15 to $60, the floral tradition may be a little dated but makes a magical occasion even more special
Hair, makeup, nails and skincare: $50 to $350, DYI means a big savings or a professional salon means it adds to the prom costs.
Grand total costs are not the same for every young lady or man. On average a girl attending prom will spend $900 to $1,000 (M-O-M or D-A-D equals ATM).
Meanwhile, $900 or $1,000 is money that could be put toward college.
Numerous websites suggest shopping for gently-used and vintage dresses at consignment or thrift stores. Better yet, borrow a dress or swap a dress with a friend or relative who may attend a different school or lives a time zone away. With the popularity of YouTube and Tik Tok there are tutorials floating around on hairstyling and makeup. Instead of a school-sponsored dinner or pricey restaurant experience, consider gathering with other couples at M-O-M or D-A-D’s home. Dear old D-A-D still knows his way around the grill.
For an over the top expense saver, there’s the reliable duct tape option for apparel. Duckbrands.com awards scholarships for the best use of their products on gowns or tuxes. First place is a $10,000 cash scholarship for both the dress/gown and tux categories. Eight runner-up prizes of $500 are also awarded.
Remember, prom is da bomb.
Prom participants in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley are determined to make their evenings memorable. Have fun. Make memories. Come back to M-O-M and D-A-D safe.
