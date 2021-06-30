Celebrate Independence Day
Fireworks and parades were nonexistent a year ago, but that was no reason to ignore Independence Day. Many local residents had bonfires and illuminations in their backyards.
We hope they do the same in 2021, but also take advantage of the few public celebrations on tap July 1-4. For example, Hudson Booster Days are back. People who are comfortable with large outdoor gatherings will head there. Not quite “there” yet yourself? Then remember you can still watch the fireworks light up the sky Saturday.
Such festivities truly are mere outward expressions of all we enjoy in this country. If anything, the pandemic should have taught us to appreciate our freedoms and to protect them and one another.
Elsewhere in the world, vaccinations were mandated. Not here.
Yes, masks were mandated, but masks are removable and temporary. We were urged to wear them to protect one another. No local law enforcement arrested anyone for not wearing a face covering or used it to our knowledge to cart someone away. Some countries can’t boast the same.
Elsewhere in the world -- more than 90 nations, in fact -- authorities clamped down on news media to stop reporting on the outbreak. Not here.
It’s time for each of us to say, “Happy birthday, America! We are grateful this is home.”
Stay steadfast with precautions
Our communities are reopening, as our early summer series “Community Rising” is helping to explain.
Schools are making future plans in hopes of full in-person learning come September. Elected officials are resuming face-to-face public meetings.
Half the area’s fairs and festivals are on the calendar. Entertainment venues are opening.
Service clubs, which do so much for fellow citizens, are stepping forward again. Neighbors are chatting in the yard and not from across the street.
The people who helped guide our communities through the pandemic are cautiously hopeful.
We hope our readers continue to do their part so all residents may actively begin participating in life again. Join us and them in moving forward together.
Play ball! (Or watch)
America’s pastime is alive and well here. Amateur baseball teams as well as youth baseball and softball provide plenty of healthy engagement.
Thursday, for example, the River Falls Fishing Fish play host to the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m. Next week, the New Richmond Millers scoot over to play Chippewa on Wednesday before hosting Bay City on Friday.
If you’re one of those on the field, you know that sports are more than exercise. The fruits include teamwork, self-confidence, community connection and more.
If you’re in the stands, you have a chance to connect with other fans and families. You, too, can feel engaged and connected -- all while enjoying time outdoors.
Sing it with us, “Take me out …”
