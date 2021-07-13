Sometimes it feels like I’m on a seesaw, each end representing a very different state of mind.
On one end there’s Open State of Mind. It’s here that I have the ability to avoid getting all worked up over the tugs and pulls of day-to-day life. Sure, Open Mind pays attention to what’s happening in the world, but not obsessively.
Open Mind finds ways to breathe with chaos, taking the long view and recognizing that change is constant — and inevitable.
Open Mind brings curiosity to life’s happenings. To differences.
And Open Mind reminds me that throughout history, virtually all societies have eventually collapsed, and that the endurance of our republic is not in any way guaranteed.
Ben Franklin warned us of this just after the adoption of our Constitution. Asked if the new government was a monarchy or a republic, he said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Oh — Open Mind also makes my jaws a little less tight, which is a good thing.
Tight jaws, by contrast, are part of the deal when it comes to the other end of the seesaw: Closed State of Mind.
When I find myself on this end of the seesaw, I experience what feels like the polar opposite of equanimity. More like existential worry.
When Closed Mind is calling the shots, I notice fear dominating. Fear may show up as anger, but I figure anger is just a cover-up for fear.
***
So, what to do? I mean, who would intentionally choose a Closed State of Mind? It can’t possibly feel good.
OK, it may feel kind of good if I’m watching a partisan talking-head as he or she trashes some buffoon-like politician I don’t care for. But we’re talking surface level good-feelings here.
Getting a kick out of something like that is like eating cotton candy: Maybe there’s an initial rush, but then I’ll pay a price for the indulgence.
***
So, again, what to do? Which State of Mind will control the pivot-point of my inner seesaw?
The Story of the Two Wolves offers possible guidance. Maybe you’re familiar with it, since it is told often and has been said to come from a wide variety of sources — from a Cherokee Indian legend to the evangelical crusader Billy Graham.
Regardless of the story’s source, it goes something like this:
A grandparent is speaking to a grandchild about life, acknowledging the inner conflicts that all of us experience at one point or another.
“A fight goes on inside me,” the grandparent says. “It’s an ongoing fight between two wolves. One wolf is Fear, and the other wolf is Love.”
The grandchild’s eyes get big.
The grandparent continues: “This fight goes on inside you, too. In fact, it goes on inside everyone.”
The grandchild thinks about this for a while. “Inside me, too? So which wolf will win?”
“The one you feed,” replies the grandparent.
