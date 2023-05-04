Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Dakota, Goodhue and Washington Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. .Rivers have past crest and are continuing to fall. Forecast rainfall over the next week will be spread out enough such as to not impact flood concerns. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Thursday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 07/29/1972. &&