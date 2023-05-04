In 1787, a remarkable group of leaders created the Constitution of the United States. In
the preamble they offered a very clear shared vision for the nation, one that seems to have been lost or forgotten by some people.
The preamble begins with, “We people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union.”
This phrase was intentional and important because it reaffirms “the people” as having political power. Their earnest hope was that the Constitution would lead to a “more perfect union,” one which would lessen the turmoil between colonies that had existed in the four years since independence had been gained.
The rest offers an amazing list of what should be accomplished under the proposed government. Establish justice. Ensure domestic tranquility. Provide for the common defense. Promote the general welfare. Secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity. I think every American citizen, regardless of their political views or party membership, would agree that there is work to be done in each of these areas.
We have plenty of issues to address today and they should be important to all
Americans. Republicans and Democrats should insist that their parties work towards solutions. Independents should insist that both parties do better. There is no reason we can’t come to an agreement on issues like good roads, public safety, clean water and expansion of broadband to help drive economic growth. Caring for and treating America’s veterans and elderly with respect should not be partisan issues, nor should access to quality health care and mental health services.
Perhaps above all else, we need to care for America’s children. Every child deserves to be safe from harm while at school. They deserve a rich curriculum filled with a broad range of ideas, without censorship, and teachers who are free to do their jobs without fear of outside pressure or personal attacks.
I think Americans should consider the founder’s goal of working towards a more perfect union. They gave us a great “to do” list. Now it is up to us to work towards accomplishing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.