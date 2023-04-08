Last year the city of Hudson approved No Mow May so that city residents could wait until June to mow their lawns. This initiative helps to protect bees and early-season pollinators by creating habitats and providing resources for them. The initiative was well-received in Hudson.
I am advocating for another year of No Mow May and inviting residents to join me in providing protection to pollinators.
Thank you in advance for your help in making Hudson a wonderful place to live and work.
