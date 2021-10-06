Author Matshona Dhliwayo says, “One friend in a storm is worth more than a thousand friends in the sunshine.”
At the Hudson Area Public Library, we’ve learned we have many friends in the storm. I’m grateful for the outpouring of kindness and support from the community following the Sept. 17 storm that damaged the library.
Hudson city staff jumped into action before sunrise that day, and they continue to skillfully coordinate the response.
We’re especially grateful to community organizations who are helping us continue library services. The Phipps Center for the Arts is letting the library use space so families can attend morning storytimes. The YMCA is partnering with us on teen events. The Hudson School District is allowing us to use space for STEM programs.
It’s gratifying to let residents know our institutions collaborate and support each other in good times and bad. We don’t treat each other as competitors. We see our organizations as part of a continuum of community support and service. We do good things individually. Together, we do great things.
The library remains closed until further notice, but the pandemic taught us how to be a library without walls. Although staff are working inside the building, we can’t open it to the public until the clean-up is complete. Please watch Facebook and the website, www.hudsonpubliclibrary.org, for information about the clean-up timeline, program locations and other news. The website also contains many virtual resources.
Patrons can make requests for materials online and schedule pick-up times. You can also call 715-386-3101 if you’d like help requesting materials.
We’re eager to see you soon at your library, where books are just the beginning.
Shelley Tougas
Director of Hudson Area Public Library
