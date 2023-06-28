Letter to the Editor RTSA
Buy Now

Congratulations to all those who organized and carried off Hudson's first Pride celebration last weekend. It was wonderful to see so many people of all ages and generations there to confirm that our community is a place where all are welcome. I say that despite the small, cowardly crew that chose to spew hate and malice, all while hiding behind masks, obviously ashamed or afraid to own up to their actions. But enough about the idiots among us. Saturday's event came off beautifully and safely and that is a blessing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you