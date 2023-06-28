Congratulations to all those who organized and carried off Hudson's first Pride celebration last weekend. It was wonderful to see so many people of all ages and generations there to confirm that our community is a place where all are welcome. I say that despite the small, cowardly crew that chose to spew hate and malice, all while hiding behind masks, obviously ashamed or afraid to own up to their actions. But enough about the idiots among us. Saturday's event came off beautifully and safely and that is a blessing.
Letter: All are welcome
