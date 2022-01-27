No matter our political party, all Americans want fair elections. We cannot have fair elections as long as politicians are able to draw district lines specifically to ensure that their party stays in power.
Both Democrats and Republicans are guilty of doing this. We cannot expect our politicians to listen to what the people want if they have rigged the vote such that they can't lose. That's why the Freedom to Vote Act, which bans partisan gerrymandering for congressional maps, is essential for maintaining our democracy and making sure our voices are heard.
We must demand that our senators pass this important bill. Join me in supporting the Freedom to Vote Act and in urging our state’s Senators to do the same.
