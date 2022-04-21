On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court handed down what the WI-GOP will claim as the ultimate, last word on congressional representative voting maps based on the 2020 census.
This position will be lauded by all in the GOP and right-leaning groups, including our local representatives, Tom Tiffany, Robert Stafsholt and Shannon Zimmerman.
Although personally I’m disappointed in the court’s ruling compared to early rulings, I am angry at the hypocrisy and cowardice of the WI Republican Party and our representatives who will gladly and unabashedly accept and praise this court ruling while they continue to ignore the 60-plus rulings not in their favor regarding the 2020 election.
They continue to fund Gableman’s childish fantasy, support John Eastman’s request to decertify the election and continue to cry foul that these earlier rulings as flawed decisions handed down by activist, liberal courts.
They bow to Robin Vos as he bows to the puppet regime in Mar-a-Largo. They are paralyzed by a truth that conflicts with their delusional reality.
I ask them to find the courage to accept the truth of the 2020 election, accept these rulings, stop wasting our money on the delusional notion that the election was stolen and our voting process was rigged and accept the results.
Just like you will inevitably tell me to accept the ruling on gerrymandered maps and move-on. This same logic applies to our representatives.
