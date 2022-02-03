Apparently Hudson’s Common Council does not have a process, procedure or protocol, developed from state statute, for hiring potential election workers. And you can ask a friend to publicly and anonymously threaten the council to approve you without repercussion.
To recap:
A county political party publicly disciplines its chair by asking him to resign for posting official website content that could be interpreted as inflammatory. That the content was literal or metaphorical is not for debate here.
The same party nominates the unseated chair as an election worker. The nominee, who has complaints filed about his election work in another municipality, files an ethics complaint against a council member, who questions his prior public behavior during a council meeting.
The nominee accuses the member of defamation and slander through the ethics complaint, and defamation, slander and libel are prosecutorial and more serious than an ethical lapse.
An attorney hired with tax dollars to investigate the complaint did not find that the council member defamed or slandered the nominee, but found bias, so leaves next steps up to the council.
The council asks the member to apologize to the nominee.
At the Jan. 4, council meeting, a man does not disclose who he is or where he lives, in clear violation of council protocol, before he proceeds to publicly threaten the council that they need to “pay the piper” and if this nominee is not approved as an election worker, “their” support would be removed.
Surprisingly, no one on the council finds this out of order!
The council should apologize to all constituents – including the nominee -- for demonstrated lack of process and communication regarding the consideration of election workers.
Also an apology for lack of foresight to table the matter in order to develop future protocol – the first time won’t be the last. And third, an apology for the inability to control an anonymous speaker who threatened the council directly related to this matter. This is extremely chilling to every citizen who might want to speak at a council meeting.
It is especially chilling that a council member was denied the duty to consider potential election workers, especially those displaying provocative public behavior and when there is no established means to conduct this vital and necessary action.
