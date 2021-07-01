I want to thank everyone involved in the 2021 Artful Garden Tour this past weekend. My friends and I have enjoyed touring the gardens for many years and sorely missed it last year.
It was such a treat for us to visit these beautiful gardens, seeing the care and dedication that went into designing, tending and nurturing every garden. As a special bonus, we were given guided tours by several of the gardeners who graciously shared their knowledge and joy in their craft.
Kudos to everyone involved.
