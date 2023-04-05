Referring to the special referendum newsletter sent out by the Hudson school district, I hope readers took the time to read the letter from Superintendent Nick Ouellette. In his letter Ouellette states that since 2011 the state funding per pupil has gone down from being $1,166 above the national average to $754 below the national average.
It's no coincidence that 2011 was the year that Republican Governor Scott Walker and the Republican legislature took control of our state government and declared war on teachers and public schools. It was also the year that the state legislature gerrymandered our voting districts to ensure that Republicans would keep control of the state legislature. So, of course, since Tony Evers was elected governor, he has tried to increase school funding, only to be shot down by the Republican controlled legislature.
While it is necessary to pass the referendum no. 1 allowing the school district to maintain its high-quality programming now and into the future, a more permanent solution would be to elect representatives who also value public education and are willing to fund it with state dollars. We have a generous state budget surplus, why not allow state public school funding at least to match the 2011 level? Ask your state representatives to support Governor Evers' school funding. In the meantime, do your part to support our public schools.
