We are supposed to have safeguards in place to prevent the abuse of power at the local level. For example, bad judges are supposed to face the consequences come election time. They don’t. In fact, judicial elections at the local level are such a joke, most people learn that they are happening when they see a judge’s unopposed name on the ballot come Election Day.
Likewise, judges are supposed to be the safeguards for bad guardians ad litem, you know those entrusted to represent children. But where the judges and the guardians ad litem are both on the same page – even where contrary to state law – who is going to stop them? Attorneys reading this are already cringing, and I, myself, am bracing for the next round of retaliation. In essence, those with the viewpoint to know what is going on have to jeopardize
everything to speak to it. Let’s begin. Wisconsin Statute §767.11(14) states that the guardian ad litem shall investigate for the presence of domestic abuse and shall report to the court the results of the investigation. These state mandates are pursuant to 2003 Wisconsin Act 130, enacted into state law on Feb. 27, 2004. Simply stated, it doesn’t happen here in St. Croix County.
Wisconsin Statute§767.41(2)(d)3 states that where the court must determine which party was the primary physical aggressor, the court shall find that the party convicted of the domestic abuse crime is the primary physical aggressor. Guess how often this finding of fact is made.
Wisconsin Statute §767.41(2)(d) establishes a presumption by which it is not in the children’s best interest to award joint legal custody or sole legal custody to the abuser parent/primary aggressor.
Guess who routinely gets joint legal custody and or sole legal custody of their
children in St. Croix County. I don’t even have to say it.
So, why is this happening? Why is St. Croix County a sanctuary county for rapists and abusers? Ask your judges.
