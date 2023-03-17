Heather and Megan paired well at the Willow River candidate forum, responding to relevant audience questions. Heather Logelin, as an incumbent, offered experiential insight and policy specificity when addressing finances, mental health, curriculum and gender identity. Megan Rozowski had already “sprung forward” exhibiting prepared notes based on her advanced meeting with district finance and curriculum administrators. She has met with board of education members and a county supervisor to better understand the job she could take on if elected.
Heather works assiduously as one of seven board of education members having served two terms. She is a good listener, open to collaboration and likes engaging the community. Her best suit is the many relationships she has with the community serving on the school board and leading the St. Croix Valley Foundation.
Megan brings a refresh in viewpoint, and open-mindedness. Her skill set of understanding data based decision making it an asset to the process expected of school board members as they engage parents, staff and apply the guidance of the DPI.
Heather is attentive to student achievement and their post-secondary path whether choosing a trade or entering an academic profession. Megan stated, “If a welder’s kid wants to be a doctor, they should be able to follow that path. As should a doctor’s kid who wants to be a welder.” Some students may choose to enter the military. Logelin and Rozowski recognize as they quoted current statistics that there is a mental health crisis among our youth and support the district contracted professionals as well as giving high kudos to the onsite work of our counselors.
Vote April 4 for pairing these two proven and prepared candidates.
