The national political debate regarding the banning of books in schools has reached a fever pitch in Somerset. And that’s exactly what this whole debate is: political.
A book challenge was initiated by three women who claim not to be affiliated with a national organization called Moms for Liberty, but their social media profiles suggest otherwise. Moms for Liberty is a fringe group created by the Florida Republican Party, aiming to force everyone to live by the same extreme ideology they do.
The irony of it all? Moms for Liberty is hell-bent on taking away the freedoms of local students and parents.
Let’s get a few things perfectly clear about the books being debated in Somerset. Exactly none of the 32 challenged books are required reading. Zero. It is 100% incumbent on the student to check them out on their own free will, and if parents object, they can put their student on a list that prohibits them from checking out these books.
That’s how the process is supposed to work.
Many of the books on the list delve into difficult topics. All of them use a “coming of age” theme, a genre of books focusing on the growth of children into adults. These are books with teenage characters experiencing what it is like to grow up and encounter a journey that may not be all sunshine and rainbows.
That’s life.
Shielding young people from hard conversations and avoiding uncomfortable details doesn’t make those things go away. The books speak to the students who experience these types of situations and show that they are not alone. These books can help students who feel marginalized as they experience something we often do not talk about openly… especially in a small, conservative community like Somerset.
Let’s not be the community that bans books. Instead, let’s be a community that allows students and parents the freedom to choose what they want to read. Let’s be the community that embraces diversity and supports our young people as we help them grow into responsible adults.
Great letter exposing the agenda along with the background of Moms for Liberty (MFL). As a parent who has always encouraged and guided my children’s love of reading, I appreciate the context you give to the book banning issue explaining how all parents have the freedom to choose their child’s books. As we recognize that MFL is using book banning in area schools as a symbolic tactic that pushes a larger political agenda that takes away our freedoms, we can show our opposition by attending school board meetings. Our engagement against banning books gives notice to this national organization’s efforts to undermine and cause chaos in our local public schools and rural communities. No matter who we are or what we believe, we can all agree we’re a community that supports our young people.
