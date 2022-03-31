Heading to the polls on April 5? It’s local election time. We get to vote for our school board members, as well as our city council, town and county board representatives. Our local elected officials do the hard work and make the decisions that affect our everyday lives.
Who we elect to these positions matters. We need responsible leaders willing to listen to all perspectives and able to make the best decisions for our whole community. Who are you going to vote for?
Go to MyVote.WI.gov to find what’s on your ballots. To be an informed voter, you need to dig a bit to be sure you know who you are voting for. These are nonpartisan elections, so voting along a party line is not an option.
I’m going to check Vote411.org to see if the candidates responded to questions there. I’ll check my local paper for information. I’ll google the candidates to see what experience and background they have. I want my vote to be meaningful. I want to know who I am voting for.
I invite you to be an informed voter as well.! Let’s be sure to cast our ballots on April 5!
