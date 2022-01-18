Let’s imagine it is January 2017. Hillary Clinton has refused to concede to Donald Trump saying the election was stolen from her. She has rallied her supporters to Washington, D.C., for a wild time and has urged them to go to the Capitol and fight for their country.
They beat up police officers, threaten the lives of legislators and cause millions of dollars in damages.
People are shocked, but as time goes by, Democrat leaders claim it was a mostly peaceful protest, that the trouble makers were Republican infiltrators and FBI agents were behind the attack.
If this scenario disturbs you, but the events of Jan. 6, 2021, do not, please think again. Downplaying violence, perpetrated by people who cannot accept their candidate’s loss, means this type of behavior is apt to become commonplace after future elections.
This is a very dangerous prospect.
