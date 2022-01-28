Bills have been written for consideration by the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate that would make it harder for some formerly incarcerated people to vote. The bill's authors are looking for legislators to co-sponsor and vote for LRB-1886 in the Senate and LRB-5532 in the Assembly. We have asked our legislators, state Sen. Stafsholt and Assemblyman Zimmerman to vote against these bills.
We learned that, if passed, a person would not be able to vote following incarceration if their fines, costs, fees, surcharges and restitution are not paid. This would, in fact, place a financial burden on the voter that was never intended to be a test of their right to vote in an election. If we were ticketed for illegal parking, speeding or a dog roaming away from our property and then were unable to vote until that fine was paid, that would be considered an egregious overstep to our rights. The fines mentioned do not include incarceration so would be exempt, but you get the picture. Society should not put up barriers to helping people reintegrate into becoming positive members of society.
In addition, these bills would place an additional burden on our election clerks who would need to track voting eligibility. They are already overburdened. It may also cause an additional fine or further incarceration for voting illegally if the person casts a vote in error. We are not attorneys but cannot imagine that the Wisconsin Bar Association is in favor of these bills.
The right to vote is a sacred part of being an American citizen. Any attempt to make it more difficult to vote should not be considered an appropriate use of legislative time and talents.
Contact your legislators to let them know where you stand on legislation. Watch these bills to see how your legislators vote.
