Letter to the Editor RTSA
When I was around five  years old I was in an orphanage. I was told to stay in bed or the boogie 

man would get me. The bathroom was across the hallway. And I was scared. Wetting the bed happened. I wasn't the only one. Then we were punished. Punishment could be beatings, bruising, cracked knuckles, face slapping, etc. Anyway, you get the picture. 

Today I am older and I'm still afraid of the boogie man. Today he's called “big government.”

I was taught the Ten Commandments. They were easy to follow. As a Christian I find man made rules are  unacceptable. Not all but a lot. Remember years ago when clothes were labeled “one size.” I was an extra large and my sister wore a small. Common sense only one of us could wear those clothes.  One size doesn't fit all. 

Many of the laws today divide us rather than unite us. It's like trying to get us to wear  the same size clothes. I believe God created us all equal and in his image. Is that really hard to believe?

God's rules, laws, commandments were made to fit All. Man doesn't figure it out. They would rather have us believe in the boogie man.

