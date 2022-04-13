The federal government is outsourcing the delivery of Medicare to for-profit organizations. I recently saw a message that said that 350,000 seniors had been switched to privatized Medicare. While government-run Medicare has overhead of just 2%, this privatized version called Medicare Advantage boasts of “profits” of 13 to 30%.
It is a scam.
These for-profit, Medicare part C/Medicare Advantage plans make exorbitant profits by reimbursing health care organizations less and providing lesser coverage to the enrollee. Check out the report levernews.com/seniors-medicare-benefits-are-being-privatized-without-consent/
Privatized medical care is why the American health care system is so expensive. The companies charge more so they can make profits and please their investors. Privatizing Medicare allows for-profit insurers to offer privatized benefits through Medicare which results in unexpected costs for procedures and wrongful denials of care.
Patients might have willingly signed up for Medicare Advantage after being enticed by their advertising of “extra perks”, but they might also be automatically signed up for Medicare Advantage if they have visited a doctor in the past two years who was connected to that program.
This for-profit system was set up by the last administration and has been continued under the current administration. It issues a waiver that allows doctors to get kickbacks for entering patients into such for-profit plans even without the patient’s consent.
People need to understand their options. Do not believe the ads on TV. There are local benefit specialists in every county available to answer questions one might have.
St. Croix County residents should contact St. Croix County Senior Center, 312 N. Park St. in Roberts, phone 715-749-3755, for assistance.
Pierce County residents should contact Pierce County Senior Center, 312 W. Main St. in Ellsworth, phone 715- 273-5873.
Or go the St. Croix County ADRC sccwi.gov/153/Aging-Disability-Resource-Center, phone 715-
381-4360. They are required to remain neutral and cannot show preference for any one type of plan or policy over another, but they can help you understand which providers are available to you with each plan.
Medicare Advantage represents a disassembling and destruction of our health care system. Don’t enroll in Medicare Advantage. Insist on traditional Medicare.
