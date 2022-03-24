I use checkmarks when things are done. Serious things to me, checkmarks. If something is checked off, it means something. Except for the checkmarks on the front of the Hudson mayor’s campaign literature. The checkmarks there mean, “you’re getting very sleepy…”
Where are actual achievements showing the “experience” he boasts of? There’s nothing that represents anything that has even happened or wouldn’t happen just because the earth turns.
Look at what is checked off:
Is Hudson’s public safety something great? During the pandemic, our downtown was flooded with unmasked Minnesotan bar hoppers and bad actors. It took serious violence to wake him up to his stubborn denial of the problem.
Is library funding really fixed? If so, he has guaranteed a future of significant underfunding by every possible measure.
Transportation for seniors? Coming soon? At best, this is a maybe true.
Additional downtown parking? If tearing down the old firehouse for parking space counts as his personal accomplishment, he may offer to do brain surgery for you next. Or teach you rocket science.
“Responsible” taxation? Who doesn’t say that?
Then there’s his “Golden Rule Initiative.” How clever. It popped up after years of he and his cronies being publicly and blatantly dismissive of anyone with opposing views. If there isn’t a “make amends” step in this program, there should be.
He didn’t list flagrant partisan politics. Check and double check that. Or categorical denial of diversity issues – “no story here.” Or the mud puddle where a baseball stadium he promised is supposed to be. He took a big victory lap for that a few years ago.
His vision is uninspired, go through the motions, lip service stuff. Even more sad is there are no “wow” accomplishments, either. But he and his gang count on the voting public to not notice.
Hudson deserves much better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.