We don't choose to be born. After birth we take a deep breath and reach out to the rest of our lives. Lives that will be filled with choices. We learn good choices bring good consequences and bad choices bring bad consequences.
I remember when Oprah Winfrey asked her audience "If you only had six months to live before the world ended, what would you choose to do in that six months?"
Some chose to rob a bank, some would sell everything and move to a vacation area, some chose not to change anything.
One man stood up, "I would move in with my mother-in-law. That would be the longest six months of my life.”
Choices are important. Look at all the turmoil in the world. There have been some very bad choices.
We choose through our votes. Do we choose the best qualified? Maybe the best looking? A certain party? Christian principles? Etc. etc.
Many choices in the past have been made. Abortion was one of those choices. Not mine but maybe yours.
I am hoping the next presidential election choices will be made for the betterment of all. Not for a select few who made a bad choice in the first place.
