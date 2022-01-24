Everybody wants an honest, communicative government. However, in the last two years Mayor Rich O’Connor has continued to stifle public comment, refuses to communicate with the public and inappropriately uses his position.
Before citizen comment was changed, anyone from anywhere could comment on agenda items or other important issues.Then the mayor changed the rules that only citizens who lived in the city could comment. This generally makes sense as we pay taxes and vote for them.
Then, Zoom comments were phased out. Then, agenda item comments were phased out. Then, Alms, Morrissette and the mayor decided that District 4 should not have representation until April because the district boundaries were changing despite having an eligible person apply for appointment.
Ironically, Alderperson Morrissette was appointed in his first term.
Now, there has been a frivolous taxpayer-funded ethics investigation against Joyce Hall about John Kraft’s eligibility to be a poll worker. On Jan. 4, this was not an agenda item, but conveniently, the city lawyer interrupted each citizen who wanted to talk about it claiming that it was an open investigation, so no comments.
It didn’t matter that our mayor has received donations from John Kraft or that John Kraft has had issues as a poll worker in the Town of Warren. Instead, people were blindsided once again by a lack of ability to comment on anything the mayor does not like because that is his MO: only be a mayor and communicate with those that agree or have donated to him.
Maybe instead of stifling comments, the city council could have a guiding mission statement read before public comment or hold open dialogue with citizens. It is time to vote for someone new on April 5, so we can be the Golden Rule city the mayor claims we are.
