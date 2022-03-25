In order to clear up confusion or misinformation about the absentee ballots and drop box decision, below is the correct information:
Photo IDs are not required when people are returning their absentee ballot in person (to municipal clerk or at the polls on Election Day).
No drop boxes, including those attached to municipal buildings or office walls, may be used to collect absentee ballots. They must be returned by mail or the voter (the actual person who completed the absentee ballot) can hand deliver the ballot to the clerk’s office. A family member or friend cannot deliver an absentee ballot … only the voter.
If a person is in a nursing or assisted living home, there are designated people who are authorized to assist with completing ballots and returning them to the clerk.
It is suggested that if mailing the absentee ballot, to do so at least seven days before the date of the election.
The return envelope must be fully completed. Municipal clerks are not permitted to “correct” or “complete” omitted information.
Curbside voting is always available at the polls on Election Day.
Remember your vote is your voice. Vote on April 5. If you prefer to vote using an absentee ballot, you can apply online at myvote.wi.gov or call your municipal clerk and make an appointment to apply in his or her office.
